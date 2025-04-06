Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.59 and traded as low as $4.17. Voestalpine shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 676 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, BNP Paribas cut Voestalpine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Voestalpine
Voestalpine Price Performance
Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Voestalpine had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Voestalpine AG will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Voestalpine Company Profile
Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Voestalpine
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Newsmax’s IPO Whiplash: Meme Stock Hype or Growth Potential?
- What is a Dividend King?
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Advance Auto Parts Stock: A Classic Rebound Play in the Making
Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.