Leading Edge Materials (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.11. Leading Edge Materials shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 1,043 shares changing hands.

Leading Edge Materials Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09.

Leading Edge Materials Company Profile

Leading Edge Materials Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties in Canada, Sweden, and Romania. It primarily explores for graphite, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and rare earth elements. The company holds a 100% interest in the Woxna graphite project that includes four concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg located in Gavleborg County, central Sweden.

