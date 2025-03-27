Zigup (LON:ZIG) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Zigup Plc (LON:ZIG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 307 ($3.97) and last traded at GBX 307.50 ($3.98). 11,212,988 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,494% from the average session volume of 703,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 308 ($3.99).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.05) price target on shares of Zigup in a report on Friday, December 6th.
Zigup Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider John Pattullo acquired 10,000 shares of Zigup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.82) per share, for a total transaction of £29,500 ($38,192.65). Insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.
About Zigup
ZIGUP (formerly Redde Northgate plc) is the leading integrated mobility solutions provider, with a platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle to help people keep on the move, smarter. The Company offers mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across a broad range of areas from vehicle rental and fleet management to accident management, vehicle repairs, service and maintenance.
