Triller Group (NYSE:ILLR) Shares Down 14.8% – Time to Sell?

Triller Group Inc. (NYSE:ILLR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 14.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 590,042 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 791,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

The firm has a market capitalization of $107.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of -1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36.

In related news, Director Robert E. Jr. Diamond sold 129,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $134,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. This trade represents a 46.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 638,299 shares of company stock worth $1,216,210 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILLR. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triller Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triller Group in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triller Group during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Triller Group during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Triller Group in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Triller Group, Inc engages in the provision of an artificial intelligence-powered, social media and live-streaming event platform for creators. It uses proprietary AI technology to push and track content virtually to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

