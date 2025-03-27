SRH U.S. Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SRHQ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

SRH U.S. Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SRHQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0744 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 28.1% increase from SRH U.S. Quality ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.
SRH U.S. Quality ETF Price Performance
SRHQ stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688. SRH U.S. Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $32.95 and a twelve month high of $39.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.93 million, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.64.
About SRH U.S. Quality ETF
