Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,606,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198,312 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $21,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. PFW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised TELUS International (Cda) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TIXT stock opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $732.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $8.96.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.44 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. Equities analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

