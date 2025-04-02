Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $24,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 485.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $108.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.07 and a 12-month high of $117.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.23). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Euronet Worldwide

Insider Transactions at Euronet Worldwide

In related news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 95,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $9,565,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,418,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,875,686.54. The trade was a 6.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.