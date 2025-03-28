1,459 Shares in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Purchased by Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AI. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 1,004.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of C3.ai from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on C3.ai from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In other C3.ai news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 552,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $18,252,022.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,336,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,173,422.72. The trade was a 29.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Merel Witteveen sold 11,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $389,063.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,762.90. This trade represents a 72.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,510,546 shares of company stock valued at $43,235,262. Company insiders own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AI stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $45.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.31.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $98.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.12 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 79.17%. Equities research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

