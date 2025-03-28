Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp Takes $45,000 Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 34.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 12.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TER. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group set a $130.00 target price on Teradyne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.44.

Teradyne Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $85.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.98 and a 12-month high of $163.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.77.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. Research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $49,613.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,544.59. This trade represents a 1.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,800. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,134 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

