189,047 Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Acquired by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 189,047 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,702,000. DexCom makes up about 0.6% of New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of DexCom by 266.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 337 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in DexCom by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Performance

DexCom stock opened at $69.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $141.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.02.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 2,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $228,920.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 268,644 shares in the company, valued at $23,347,850.04. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $2,899,230.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,037 shares in the company, valued at $27,727,505.67. The trade was a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,009 shares of company stock worth $8,044,178 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXCM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of DexCom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on DexCom

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.