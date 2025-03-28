LM Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

LM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. LM Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,095.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,024.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,974.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,324.99 and a 52-week high of $2,374.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.21 by $2.40. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. New Street Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,402.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MercadoLibre

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.