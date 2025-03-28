denkapparat Operations GmbH Invests $344,000 in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

denkapparat Operations GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in KLA by 82.3% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at KLA
In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $5,078,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,867,606.76. This represents a 19.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KLA Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of KLAC stock opened at $700.00 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $609.40 and a 1 year high of $896.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $729.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $703.36. The company has a market cap of $93.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.63.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.
KLA Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. KLA’s payout ratio is 28.60%.
About KLA
KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.
