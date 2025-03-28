AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lowered its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGCO. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in AGCO in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W downgraded shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on AGCO from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

AGCO Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of AGCO opened at $98.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.34. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $84.35 and a one year high of $125.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. AGCO’s payout ratio is -20.39%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

