Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 82,623 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 803,754 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,623 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $109,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Target in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Target by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Roth Capital set a $122.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Target from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.40.

Target Stock Performance

TGT opened at $106.49 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $101.76 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.56 and its 200 day moving average is $136.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.56%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

