New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 80,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,972,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 68.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXR. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.09.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

EXR stock opened at $145.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.02 and a 52-week high of $184.87.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.93. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.34 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 160.40%.

Insider Activity

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 672 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total transaction of $100,195.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,448.70. The trade was a 12.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $1,110,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,286.90. The trade was a 31.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,392 shares of company stock worth $1,396,515 in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

