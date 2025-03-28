Riverchase Wealth Management LLC Invests $712,000 in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Riverchase Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,029,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,075,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073,915 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $22,589,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,564,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,952,000 after buying an additional 328,540 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 402,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,051,000 after purchasing an additional 234,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,592,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,088,000 after purchasing an additional 182,083 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDF opened at $36.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.84. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $37.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

