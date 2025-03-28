iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1,910.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,057 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $23,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 107,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,872,000 after acquiring an additional 41,200 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,492,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,252,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,831,000 after acquiring an additional 671,710 shares during the period. Finally, Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,575,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $188.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $168.85 and a 1-year high of $200.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

