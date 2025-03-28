CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) is Kiltearn Partners LLP’s 3rd Largest Position

Kiltearn Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 478,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,300 shares during the period. CarMax makes up approximately 6.4% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in CarMax were worth $39,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMX. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the third quarter worth about $6,942,000. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of KMX opened at $77.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.83 and a twelve month high of $91.25. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on CarMax from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CarMax

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In other news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 13,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $1,053,729.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,288. The trade was a 57.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Lyski sold 57,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $4,717,161.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,024.05. This trade represents a 71.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,709 shares of company stock valued at $7,642,379 in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CarMax

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.