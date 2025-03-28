30,531 Shares in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:MAXJ) Purchased by NBZ Investment Advisors LLC

NBZ Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:MAXJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000. iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of NBZ Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAXJ. Grantvest Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 560,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,654,000 after buying an additional 289,719 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,339,000.

iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF Price Performance

MAXJ stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average is $26.19. iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $26.69.

About iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF

The iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF (MAXJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the price return of the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) up to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund obtains exposure by holding IVV shares and options.

