3,685 Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Acquired by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CROX. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Crocs by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $223,126,000 after buying an additional 577,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,221,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Crocs in the third quarter worth about $17,122,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the third quarter worth approximately $9,097,000. Finally, Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CROX. UBS Group increased their price target on Crocs from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.53.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $1,600,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,870.87. The trade was a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $511,325.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,565.25. This represents a 13.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ CROX opened at $110.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.14. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.25 and a 12-month high of $165.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.84.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 23.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

