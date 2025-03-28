58,198 Shares in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Purchased by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 58,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,174,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 62.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 41,171 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $2,759,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,956,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

SF opened at $97.10 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $73.51 and a 52 week high of $120.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 14.00%. Analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.71.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

