Research Analysts Offer Predictions for AAL Q1 Earnings

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the airline will earn ($0.64) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.40). Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AAL. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAL

American Airlines Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of AAL stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $19.10.

Insider Activity

In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $890,187.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,865.80. This trade represents a 31.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,592 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,749 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.