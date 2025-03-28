Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Receives $2.18 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.93.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADAP shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.15 to $1.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.52. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a negative return on equity of 74.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 174,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 98,581 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 27.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 101,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 21,769 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,740,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 50,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Seas Capital LP acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $7,992,000. 31.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

