HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Position Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in HealthEquity by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in HealthEquity by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in HealthEquity by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In other news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $639,917.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,704,992.51. This trade represents a 6.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Trading Down 0.4 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $88.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.01 and a 12 month high of $115.59. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.84.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HQY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.23.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

