American Century Companies Inc. Has $37.78 Million Stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 479,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,155 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $37,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Semanteon Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP now owns 18,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 9,277 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth $359,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 367,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oxford Industries news, SVP Tracey Hernandez sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $108,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,112.52. This represents a 42.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Oxford Industries from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Oxford Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Oxford Industries Stock Up 1.5 %

OXM opened at $62.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $984.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.44 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.88. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.02 and a twelve month high of $113.88.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $390.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Featured Stories

