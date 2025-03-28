Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Position Increased by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EELV. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EELV opened at $24.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $365.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.57. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $26.48.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.2721 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

