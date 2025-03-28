Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) President Sells 13,543 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) President Michael Sentonas sold 13,543 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $4,856,790.66. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 405,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,351,554.96. This trade represents a 3.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $366.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $388.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $455.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.86 billion, a PE ratio of 718.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

