Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Stock Price Down 17.1% – What’s Next?

Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 17.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01). 13,884,631 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 588% from the average session volume of 2,018,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.03 ($0.01).

Galileo Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £10.11 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.95.

Galileo Resources (LON:GLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The company reported GBX 0.19 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

Galileo Resources Company Profile

Galileo Resources Plc explores and develops mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It explores for zinc, iron, manganese, copper, lithium, and gold deposits, as well as rare earths and aggregates. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

