Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,429 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,209,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,808,476,000 after buying an additional 528,279 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,608,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,195,290,000 after purchasing an additional 239,966 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,254,000 after purchasing an additional 343,261 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,529,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 12,289.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,043,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $500,082,000 after buying an additional 12,938,082 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Griffin Securities cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.69.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE SLB opened at $42.14 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $36.52 and a 12 month high of $55.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.32 and a 200-day moving average of $41.43. The company has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.47.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.24 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,098,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,204.30. This trade represents a 33.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 123,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $5,427,346.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,140,160.34. This represents a 40.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,772 shares of company stock valued at $12,546,660 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

