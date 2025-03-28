Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 12,424 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,424 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LCI Industries by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on LCII. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

LCI Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $91.33 on Friday. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $86.23 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.48.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 10.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.14%.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

