Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in RF Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:RFAI)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RF Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:RFAI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RFAI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RF Acquisition Corp II by 13,468.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 592,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after buying an additional 588,421 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition Corp II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RF Acquisition Corp II in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in RF Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter worth about $756,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in RF Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter worth approximately $6,132,000.

RF Acquisition Corp II Price Performance

RF Acquisition Corp II stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.22. RF Acquisition Corp II has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

RF Acquisition Corp II Profile

RF Acquisition Corp. II operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on February 5, 2024, and is headquartered in Singapore.

