56,756 Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 574.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 670.4% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $41.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average is $24.59.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 24.03% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently -16.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sirius XM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barrington Research set a $28.00 price objective on Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

