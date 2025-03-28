Xponance Inc. Acquires 299 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CBIZ by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 6,335.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CBZ shares. StockNews.com cut CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBIZ

In other news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 6,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $468,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,208.25. This trade represents a 13.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBIZ Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $75.19 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $90.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.61. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

About CBIZ

(Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.