Short Interest in Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Drops By 46.0%

Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the February 28th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Goldmoney Price Performance

Shares of XAUMF opened at $5.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average is $6.20. Goldmoney has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $7.64.

Goldmoney Company Profile

Goldmoney Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides precious metals trading services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Goldmoney Properties. It operates Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, as well as arranges for their custody, and storage; and acquires and rents long-life property assets with inflation-indexed cash flows.

