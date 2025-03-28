Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Acquired by Triodos Investment Management BV

Triodos Investment Management BV grew its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $133,414,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at $1,473,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Hologic by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 30,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,545,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,413,000 after buying an additional 186,528 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Argus lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.62.

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $62.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.34 and a 1 year high of $84.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.50.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

