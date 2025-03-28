BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Down 7.8% Following Insider Selling

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.24. Approximately 13,960,282 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 21,984,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

Specifically, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 36,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $132,005.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,070 shares in the company, valued at $814,205.50. This represents a 13.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on BBAI shares. Northland Securities lowered shares of BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Northland Capmk cut BigBear.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th.

BigBear.ai Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $856.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 3.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Industrial Partners LP acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth $284,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,790,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,768,000 after purchasing an additional 23,994 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BigBear.ai by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,197,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after buying an additional 38,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in BigBear.ai by 16.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 267,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd purchased a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $4,005,000. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Featured Articles

