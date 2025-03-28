BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the February 28th total of 84,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CII. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 28.5% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 27,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

CII traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.49. 178,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,966. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.92. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $21.14.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.