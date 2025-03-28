Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Stock Price Down 4.3% – Should You Sell?

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.09 and last traded at $26.09. 557 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.27.
Vonovia Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.52.
About Vonovia
Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.
