Urbana (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Trading Down 6% – Here’s Why

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $3.95. Approximately 943 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 8,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Urbana Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average is $4.00.

Urbana Company Profile

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

