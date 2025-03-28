Short Interest in easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Declines By 60.0%

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

easyJet Stock Down 2.0 %

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.01. 860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,748. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.62. easyJet has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $7.73.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

