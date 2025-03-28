Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Short Interest Down 61.9% in March

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 61.9% from the February 28th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 140,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 41,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE LDP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.38. 59,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,256. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.81 and a 52-week high of $21.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.87.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

