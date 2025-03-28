FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund (BATS:TILT) Trading Up 1.6% – Time to Buy?

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund (BATS:TILT – Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $209.42 and last traded at $209.67. 9,474 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 10,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.46.

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund by 198.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter.

About FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund

The FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (TILT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a broad US index with a tilt toward small-cap and value segments. TILT was launched on Sep 16, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

