Hamilton Thorne (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Shares Up 0.6% – Here’s Why

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.59. Approximately 421,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,324% from the average daily volume of 29,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Hamilton Thorne Stock Up 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, laboratory equipment, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. The company offers precision laser systems and imaging systems for biology markets.

