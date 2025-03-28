GreenPower Motor (OTCMKTS:GPVRF) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:GPVRF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 14,281 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 401,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

GreenPower Motor Trading Up 3.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

