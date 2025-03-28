Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Trading Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 22 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 21.85 ($0.28). 194,901 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 210,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.80 ($0.28).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 25.86. The firm has a market cap of £607.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining (ASX/LSE: RSG) is an African gold miner, developer and explorer with more than 30 years of experience across Australia and Africa. To date, the company has produced over nine million ounces of gold. It currently operates the Syama Gold Mine in Mali and the Mako Gold Mine in Senegal. Resolute’s gold production and cost guidance for FY2023 is 350,000oz at an All-In Sustaining Cost of $1,480/oz.

Through all its activities, sustainability is the core value at Resolute.

