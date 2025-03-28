MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Stock Price Up 8.8% – Here’s What Happened

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.52 and last traded at $11.52. Approximately 1,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 355% from the average daily volume of 396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23.

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland China Property Development; and Other Businesses segments.

