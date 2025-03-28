Blair William & Co. IL Sells 6,319 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 214,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,319 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $39,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,252,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,831,000 after purchasing an additional 671,710 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $972,637,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,720,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,838,000 after buying an additional 173,058 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,720,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,720,000 after buying an additional 426,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,386,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,027,000 after acquiring an additional 139,689 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $188.83 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $168.85 and a 1 year high of $200.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.