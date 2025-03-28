Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Price Performance

SNSE stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensei Biotherapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Free Report) by 355.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,575 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.18% of Sensei Biotherapeutics worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. The company's Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to generate highly selective therapeutics that disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment.

