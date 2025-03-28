CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,049,276 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 812,320 shares.The stock last traded at $3.00 and had previously closed at $2.80.
Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CureVac in a research note on Friday, February 14th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in CureVac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of CureVac during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in CureVac during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in CureVac in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in CureVac in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.
CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.
