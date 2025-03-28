Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWAPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWAPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decrease of 68.1% from the February 28th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Towa Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TWAPF remained flat at $24.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. Towa Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $24.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.35.
About Towa Pharmaceutical
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Towa Pharmaceutical
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Towa Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Towa Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.