Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWAPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWAPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decrease of 68.1% from the February 28th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Towa Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TWAPF remained flat at $24.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. Towa Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $24.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.35.

About Towa Pharmaceutical

Towa Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells ethical drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and intermediates in Japan. The company provides its products in the therapeutic areas of digestive system, nervous system, and allergic diseases, as well as vitamins, antibiotics, and oncology products.

